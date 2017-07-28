Predators' Ryan Johansen: Signs $64 million deal

Johansen (thigh) agreed to terms on an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Predators on Friday -- the largest deal in franchise history.

When Johansen was extended a qualifying offer in June, it was simply a procedural move as the two sides were expected to continue working toward a long-term deal. The center -- who was acquired by Nashville via trade during the 2015-16 season -- played in all 82 regular-season games for the Preds on his way to a fourth consecutive 60-plus point campaign. The 24-year-old was knocked out of the postseason after suffering acute compartment syndrome in his left thigh that required surgery to repair. With the Vancouver native on the ice, Nashville may have been able to topple the Penguins during the Stanley Cup Finals. In addition to leading the team with 61 points, Johansen also saw the most minutes among Predators forwards -- logging 18:50 of ice time per game, including 2:55 on the power play. The thigh injury is not expected to impact his availability for the 2017-18 campaign, so fantasy owners looking to snatch up the former fourth-overall pick will likely have to do so early in their drafts -- and probably shouldn't expect him to be available in most keeper leagues.