Predators' Ryan Johansen: Sinks Canucks with late goal

Johansen buried the game-winning goal Thursday, scoring with 21 seconds left in the third period to beat Vancouver 3-2.

Johansen, despite having scored only 14 goals in 2018-19, has six game-winners, tying him with Viktor Arvidsson for the team lead. His goal Thursday gives him twine ticklers in back-to-back games, and the top-line middle man has now found the scoresheet 64 times in 79 games.