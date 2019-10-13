Predators' Ryan Johansen: Sizzling start to season

Johansen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Los Angeles.

Johansen has started hot with a five-game, seven-point scoring streak (two goals, five assists) to start the season. His best season came in 2014-15 when he delivered 71 points, including 26 goals. But in recent seasons, he's ranged from 54-64 points and averaged just 14 goals. Fantasy owners have long hoped for an 80-point season from Johansen. Is this the giant leap forward for this former fourth-overall pick (2010)? He has that in him, but we'll refrain from judgement (or bets) for a little while longer.