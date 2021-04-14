Johansen produced two assists, went plus-4 and won 15 of 22 faceoffs in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Johansen set up tallies by Viktor Arvidsson and Rocco Grimaldi in the contest. The 28-year-old Johansen saw his goal drought extend to nine games, and he's posted just three assists in that time. He's at 15 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 36 appearances overall, falling short of the low scoring pace of last's year 36-point output in 68 games.