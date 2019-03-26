Predators' Ryan Johansen: Snaps drought in big way

Johansen scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

Johansen scored his 12th goal of the season with Nashville down a man, beating Devan Dubnyk with a laser beam shot that the Wild netminder had little chance on. It was Johansen's fourth game-winning goal of the season and snapped his goal drought at 19 games. Surprisingly, the Preds' forward does not have a power-play goal in 2018-19.