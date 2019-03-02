Predators' Ryan Johansen: Snaps pointless skid

Johansen picked up a power-play assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

February was a tale of two halves for Johansen, as he rode a six-game point streak early on before going dry in the next six games. Johansen fired five shots on goal but took a minus-3 rating in Friday's contest. With 54 points in 65 games, Johansen has been valuable on the whole in 2018-19, but fantasy owners will hope he's done with extended droughts in this campaign.