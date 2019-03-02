Predators' Ryan Johansen: Snaps pointless skid
Johansen picked up a power-play assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
February was a tale of two halves for Johansen, as he rode a six-game point streak early on before going dry in the next six games. Johansen fired five shots on goal but took a minus-3 rating in Friday's contest. With 54 points in 65 games, Johansen has been valuable on the whole in 2018-19, but fantasy owners will hope he's done with extended droughts in this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...