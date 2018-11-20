Johansen scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's game versus the Lightning.

Johansen began the play by purposely allowing a Roman Josi pass to go slip through his legs to Craig Smith. Smith then rocketed a wrist shot, but Johansen got a stick on it near cross-bar height for the team's third goal. It was a nifty display of hand-eye coordination, and Johansen now has four goals and 20 points in 21 games.