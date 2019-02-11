Predators' Ryan Johansen: Stays hot in OT loss
Johansen picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
The center now has three goals and 14 points in his last 12 games, and Sunday's helpers got him to the 50-point plateau for the sixth straight season. Johansen continues to flash good chemistry with Viktor Arvidsson, and the duo figures to remain very productive down the stretch as the Preds battle the Jets for the Central Division crown.
