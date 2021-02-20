site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Still sidelined
Johansen (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against Columbus.
Johansen will miss a seventh straight game Saturday and remains without a definitive timetable for his return to action. He's picked up four helpers through 10 games this campaign.
