Predators' Ryan Johansen: Still struggling despite helper Saturday
Johansen snapped a four-game pointless skid with an assist in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Kings.
With just seven helpers in 14 games, you can't blame fantasy owners for worrying about Johansen's slow start. He's currently on track for just 40 points this season, which would be a significant regression from the 61 he scored last year. In the meantime, it's worth noting that Preds coach Peter Laviolette switched up his lines for Saturday's game, reuniting Johansen with Viktor Arvidsson and replacing Filip Forsberg on the left side with Scott Hartnell, so perhaps a change of linemates will snap Johansen out of his funk.
