Johansen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Johansen gave the Predators their only lead of the contest at 13:38 of the second period. The 29-year-old has been solid with seven goals and four helpers through 12 games in April, including five power-play points. With the goal, he reached the 60-pooint mark for the sixth time in his 11 NHL campaigns. He has 24 goals, 36 helpers, 114 shots on net, 67 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 76 contests.