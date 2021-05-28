Johansen scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6.

Johansen gave the Predators a 3-1 lead in the second period with his third tally of the playoffs. The 28-year-old added an assist, a minus-2 rating and 15 shots on net in the six-game series versus the Hurricanes. Johansen ended the campaign hot with eight points in his last 11 contests, but he posted only 22 points in 48 regular-season outings this year.