Predators' Ryan Johansen: Struggling to score
Johansen failed to crack the scoresheet in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Islanders, giving him just five points in 15 games since the start of January.
Johansen has always been a very consistent scorer, hitting the 60-point mark in five of the past six seasons. However, following his second-best career total of 64 points last season, he's currently on pace for just 45 points this year. Overall, the Preds' top line of Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson and Mikael Granlund has not performed well this season, and that's a big reason why the Preds have tumbled down the standings, currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference. From a fantasy perspective, you should be looking at more consistent scoring options for your roster, until Johansen finds a way to right the ship.
