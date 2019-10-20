Predators' Ryan Johansen: Struggling without regular linemate

Johansen recorded his third straight outing without a point Saturday against the Panthers.

Johansen got off to a sizzling start this season with seven points in his first five games, but he's cooled off considerably since then. Not having Filip Forsberg (lower body) on his wing the past two games has surely had an impact. However, keep in mind Forsberg missed 18 games last season and Johansen still managed to crack the 60-point plateau, so regardless of who he's skating with, Johansen should still find a way to rack up his points. Keep him rolling.