Johansen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Johansen closed the regular season on a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist). The 29-year-old center had a strong season in a top-six role with 26 tallies, 63 points, 118 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-2 rating in 79 appearances. He'll look to keep the momentum up as the Predators open the postseason against the Avalanche with Game 1 on Tuesday.