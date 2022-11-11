Johansen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Johansen struck in the final minute of the second period to give the Predators some life heading into the final frame. The comeback didn't ultimately take hold. Johansen has two goals and an assist through five games in November. For the season, the veteran center has five markers, three helpers, 19 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-6 rating through 14 appearances. Four of his eight points have come on the power play.