Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tallies two assists

Johansen picked up two assists, including one on the power play, in a 7-1 victory over the Canucks on Wednesday.

Johansen had missed three games with an upper-body injury before this one, and was considered a game-time decision. As such, it's encouraging for fantasy owners to see him not just play, but add a couple points to his season total.

