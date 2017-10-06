Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tallies two assists
Johansen picked up two helpers in a 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.
Johansen missed the end of the playoffs last season with a scary thigh injury, so it was just good to see him get back on the ice. He seemed no worse for the wear. In addition to his two assists, Johanson played 21:47, the most of any Nashville forward.
