Predators' Ryan Johansen: Three-apple night
Johansen set up three goals Saturday, including the game winner in overtime, in a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
The points stretch his current streak to a modest three games and six points (two goals, four helpers). Johansen is a solid fantasy citizen who will help you in several categories.
