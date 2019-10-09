Predators' Ryan Johansen: Three-game point streak
Johansen notched an assist for the third consecutive game in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Typically a slow starter, Johansen has been very steady out of the gate this season. While he still has yet to score his first goal, he's in a nice groove right now, centering the Preds' top line with Craig Smith and Viktor Arvidsson. The 27-year-old Vancouver native has reached the 60-point plateau in five of his past six seasons, and right now there's no reason to think this season will be any different.
