Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tied for second in NHL in assists
Johansen picked up two more assists Thursday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay to move him into a three-way tie for second in the NHL in assists.
Johansen has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 13 games this season. Most importantly, he has only been held off the score sheet in four games, making Johansen an excellent head-to-head fantasy asset. Mind you, he's an asset in every format with numbers like that.
