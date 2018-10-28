Johansen notched three assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Johansen has frequently gotten off to slow starts in past seasons, but he's been remarkably consistent so far this year. His 13 points through 11 games represents one of his best-ever starts to a season, and he's only been held off the scoresheet three times during that stretch. He continues to center the Preds' top line between Filip Forsberg (who accounted for all three Nashville goals Saturday) and Viktor Arvidsson, so you can expect more multi-point efforts like this in the weeks and months to come. Enjoy the ride.