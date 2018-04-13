Johansen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

The 25-year-old finished the regular season with four goals and nine points in his final 11 games, but Johansen kicked things up a notch to start the postseason. He's now scored 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 29 career playoff games since joining Nashville, and he should remain a key part of the team's attack as it looks to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals.