Johansen set up two goals in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday night.

Quietly, he has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last four games. Johansen hasn't been able to replicate his career-best 71 point season while in Nashville. Nor has he put up the kind of goals he did in Columbus. Johansen has become a better two-way playmaker in Nashville, but that only reduces his fantasy value. He is only 26, so there's a chance he could climb back to 70 points. Or he could just be a 55-60 point guy. We're hoping for the former, but planning on the latter.