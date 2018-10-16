Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two more assists in win over Wild
Johansen pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
The 26-year-old also chipped in two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Johansen is off to a quick start to the season, scoring six points (one goal, five assists) in six games, as the Preds' No. 1 center looks to reach the 70-point plateau for the first time since 2014-15.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores first of season•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores twice, including game-winner•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Salvages fantasy night with power-play apple•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Picks up two helpers•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Contributes man-advantage helper in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...