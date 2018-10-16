Johansen pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

The 26-year-old also chipped in two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Johansen is off to a quick start to the season, scoring six points (one goal, five assists) in six games, as the Preds' No. 1 center looks to reach the 70-point plateau for the first time since 2014-15.