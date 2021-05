Johansen scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team that selected him fourth overall in the 2010 draft, Johansen helped set up Filip Forsberg for the game's opening goal midway through the second period before lighting the lamp himself a few minutes later. Johansen mostly has had a sluggish season though, scoring only six goals and 20 points through 45 games.