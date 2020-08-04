Johansen scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

He jumped on a loose puck and fired a shot through Darcy Kuemper midway through the first period after the Arizona goalie had some miscommunication with his defense, and then Johansen set up Viktor Arvidsson for Nashville's final goal of the day in the third. Johansen now has a goal and two assists through the first two games of the series, and he should remain at the heart of the Preds' attack in Game 3 on Wednesday.