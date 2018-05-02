Johansen had two power-play assists but finished with a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 loss to Winnipeg.

While Johansen has picked up the pace offensively with four points in his last two appearances following a three-game dry spell, he's still leaving much to be desired in other categories. He was held without a shot on goal for the third time this postseason and looked overmatched at even strength. Like many of his teammates, Johansen will need to display a more complete two-way effort in Thursday's Game 4 or Nashville will have a tough time tying this series at two games apiece.