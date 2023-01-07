Johansen registered an assist for the second straight game in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Johansen's been very inconsistent this season, having registered a point in back-to-back contests just three times. The 30-year-old pivot is now on pace for a 40 to 45-point season, well below the 63 points he scored last year. From a fantasy perspective, Johansen is like a box of chocolates on draft day -- you never know what you're going to get.