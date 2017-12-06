Predators' Ryan Johansen: Unavailable Tuesday

Johansen (upper body) missed a second straight game Tuesday against the Stars.

Johansen has yet to return to practice with his teammates, but he's still considered day-to-day, a label that suggests he could return to action as soon as Friday against the Golden Knights. The 25-year-old pivot has been a steady source of offense this campaign, notching three goals and 17 points in 26 games, so his owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups as soon as he's given the green light.