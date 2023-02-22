Johansen is set to undergo surgery to address the apparent leg injury he suffered during Tuesday's win over the Canucks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Johansen had to be helped off the ice late in the second period against Vancouver and was seen leaving the arena on crutches with his right foot in a walking boot following the game. The Predators have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of the surgery Johansen is undergoing or a potential timetable for his recovery, but it's probably safe to assume the 30-year-old pivot is in danger of missing the rest of the 2022-23 campaign at a minimum. If that ends up coming to fruition, Johansen will finish the season having collected 12 goals, 28 points and 86 shots while averaging 15:46 of ice time through 55 contests.