Predators' Ryan Johansen: Will play Thursday
Johansen (undisclosed) will slot in to Thursday's game against the Coyotes, The Midday 180 of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Johansen's participation in practice Wednesday suggested he could be a candidate to play Thursday and that is indeed the case. Although he hasn't lit the lamp himself since Dec. 23 against the stars, Johansen does have three helpers in the eight games since then. He will attempt to get back on the board Thursday against a Coyotes club ranking among the league's worst in goals allowed per game (3.41) this season.
