McDonagh tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

McDonagh picked up an assist on Juuso Parssinen's power-play tally in the first period before extending Nashville's lead to 3-1 in the second, sliding a backhander by Jonas Johansson. The 34-year-old McDonagh has been productive offensively of late, posting seven points (a goal and six assists) in nine games since his return from a lower-body injury. While his scoring run has been a nice bonus, McDonagh is primarily relied on for his defensive presence -- he now has a goal and eight assists through 19 games this season with a plus-6 rating, 13 hits and 36 blocked shots while averaging 20:23 of ice time on the Predators' top pairing.