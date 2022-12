McDonagh (upper body) will return to the lineup versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

McDonagh has been sidelined since Dec. 2 against the Islanders due to his upper-body problem, a stretch of seven games on injured reserve. Considering the defenseman is currently goalless in 23 outings to open the season, his return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.