McDonagh logged an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

McDonagh set up a Roman Josi tally in the first period. With three points through eight games in January, McDonagh has already matched his most points in a month this season. The 33-year-old blueliner is at one goal, 10 helpers, 34 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 36 contests overall.