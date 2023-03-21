McDonagh (upper body) will be reevaluated prior to puck drop against the Sabres on Tuesday, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports.

McDonagh looks poised to return following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The veteran blueliner is not exactly an offensive powerhouse considering he is currently stuck in a 26-game goal drought during which he recorded just six assists. Still, in formats that value defensive stats like hits and blocks, McDonagh could offer decent mid-range fantasy value.