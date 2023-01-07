McDonagh scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Capitals.

The veteran blueliner came into the game having not scored since May 10 of last season, a stretch of 48 straight games, but he did his best Alex Ovechkin impression against Washington. McDonagh took a slick pass from Ryan Johansen and beat the Caps defenders before cutting to his backhand and sliding the puck past a sprawling Charlie Lindgren with just over three minutes left in the third period to break a 2-2 tie. McDonagh has just nine points through 31 games on the season, but he's still provided some value for Nashville with 70 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating.