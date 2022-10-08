McDonagh logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

McDonagh was traded from the Lightning to the Predators in July as part of Tampa's salary shedding. One game in, it looks like a solid move for Nashville, as it now has another defensive-minded blueliner capable of absorbing significant minutes. McDonagh posted 21:31 of ice time Friday, but that could go up after he averaged 22:27 per game with the Lightning last year. He also chipped in 26 points in 71 contests last season, though offense is often a secondary factor for the 33-year-old at this point in his career.