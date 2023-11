McDonagh registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

McDonagh has four helpers over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him seven contests. The defenseman's best offensive days are behind him, but he can still chip in now and then. He's up to six helpers, 10 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 appearances, playing a defensive role in the Predators' top four.