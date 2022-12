McDonagh (upper body) is getting close to being ready to return to the lineup, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

McDonagh took to the ice with his teammates Monday, sporting a full cage. Coach John Hynes said after the session that the Predators defenseman's return is "imminent." McDonagh, who last played Dec. 2, was originally slated to be out for 2-4 weeks.