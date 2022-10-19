McDonagh logged an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

McDonagh is up to three assists in five games, starting the year in fine form for the Predators. He's played over 21 minutes in four of those contests, though that's still down from the 22:27 of ice time per game he averaged with the Lightning last year. McDonagh has added 11 blocked shots, four hits and three shots on net. While the early offense is nice, it's his defensive contributions that can be relied upon consistently.