McDonagh recorded an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

McDonagh helped out on Gustav Nyquist's goal in the middle of the third period. In addition to his second helper of the season, McDonagh played his usual role as a top-four defenseman and penalty killer, making several key blocks on a Kraken power play in the final frame. The 34-year-old had a decent 20 points to go with 165 blocked shots in 71 outings last season, and he's already notched five blocks and a plus-3 rating through two contests in 2023-24.