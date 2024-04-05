McDonagh produced an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
McDonagh snapped a six-game point drought when he helped out on Filip Forsberg's empty-netter in the third period. After starting the year relatively quiet, McDonagh has been a surprising source of offense since the All-Star break, earning 17 of his 29 points this year in that 25-game span. He's also contributed 82 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 69 contests overall.
