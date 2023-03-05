McDonagh logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
McDonagh helped out on defense partner Tyson Barrie's second-period tally. That pairing should strike a good balance for the Predators -- Barrie has scoring flair, while McDonagh is a steady defender. The assist snapped a six-game slump for McDonagh, who is now at 15 points, 52 shots on net, 118 blocks, 50 hits and a plus-19 rating through 53 contests overall.
