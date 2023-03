McDonagh (upper body) will be back in the lineup Tuesday versus Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

McDonagh, who has missed the past four games, has accounted for 15 points, 57 shots on goal, 53 hits and 126 blocks in 57 appearances this season. The Predators will be without Roman Josi (upper body) again, so McDonagh could see an increase in responsibilities and playing time.