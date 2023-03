McDonagh (upper body) supplied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over Buffalo.

McDonagh logged 17:08 of ice time after missing the previous four games because of the injury. He entered the contest averaging 21:14 in 2022-23, but perhaps coach John Hynes wanted to ease him back into the lineup. McDonagh has two goals and 17 points in 58 appearances this season.