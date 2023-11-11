McDonagh (lower body) is not expected to play in Saturday's contest against Arizona, per Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now.

McDonagh, who is still day-to-day, will miss his fourth straight game due to a lower-body issue. He has registered two assists, six shots on goal, seven hits and 25 blocked shots in 10 games this season. Marc Del Gaizo has been playing during McDonagh's absence.