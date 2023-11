McDonagh was good for two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win against the Flames.

McDonagh missed nearly three weeks due to a lower-body injury, but he looked just fine in this victory. The veteran rearguard ended up with a plus-2 rating, a shot on goal, three blocked shots and a hit in 21:23 of ice time across 26 shifts. He had just two assists in his first 10 games. He'll look to stay hot in Friday's road game against the Blues.