McDonagh (lower body) will not be in action versus Colorado on Monday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

McDonagh will be shelved for his seventh consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. Before suffering his lower-body injury, the Minnesota native was mired in an eight-game pointless streak and had put just two shots on net over that stretch. In his stead, Spencer Stastney figures to continue playing in the third pairing.