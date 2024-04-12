McDonagh will rest Friday against Chicago, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.
McDonagh and Gustav Nyquist will get a breather during Nashville's back-to-back set in an attempt to stay fresh for the postseason. McDonagh has three goals and 29 points in 72 games this season but he's been held to one assist over his last 10 appearances. He's expected to suit up Saturday against Columbus.
